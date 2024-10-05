One Person Hurt In Early Morning Crash Near Zimmerman

LIVONIA TOWHSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash near Zimmerman Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 4:00 a.m. a car driven by 32-year-old Samantha Raduenz of Zimmerman was going east on 243rd Avenue NW. The patrol says Raduenz crossed over Highway 169 and went into the woods.

She sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital.

