One Person Hurt In Early Morning Crash Near Zimmerman
LIVONIA TOWHSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash near Zimmerman Saturday morning.
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 4:00 a.m. a car driven by 32-year-old Samantha Raduenz of Zimmerman was going east on 243rd Avenue NW. The patrol says Raduenz crossed over Highway 169 and went into the woods.
She sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital.
