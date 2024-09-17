Zimmerman Is Dead After A Single Car Crash Monday Night

LIVONIA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A man has died in a single-vehicle crash near Zimmerman on Monday night.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Michael Calavicci was driving his SUV on 112th Street Northwest around 7:00 p.m. when he left the road near 233rd Avenue and crashed into a tree.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say Calavicci was trapped inside the SUV and extrication was needed to get him out. Calavicci was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Bowlus, MN With Us in Pictures

This $1 Million Home in Sartell Has an Indoor Basketball Court