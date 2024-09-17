Zimmerman Is Dead After A Single Car Crash Monday Night
LIVONIA TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A man has died in a single-vehicle crash near Zimmerman on Monday night.
The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Michael Calavicci was driving his SUV on 112th Street Northwest around 7:00 p.m. when he left the road near 233rd Avenue and crashed into a tree.
Authorities say Calavicci was trapped inside the SUV and extrication was needed to get him out. Calavicci was pronounced dead at the scene.
