WATAB TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Benton County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:45 a.m. on Sunday on Highway 10 in Watab Township.

All three vehicles were traveling eastbound on the highway when they collided.

One of the drivers, 79-year-old David Zabel of Medford, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Sheriff's Office and Mayo Ambulance.