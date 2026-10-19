Watab Township Crash Sends Driver To St. Cloud Hospital With Injuries
WATAB TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash in Benton County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 11:45 a.m. on Sunday on Highway 10 in Watab Township.
All three vehicles were traveling eastbound on the highway when they collided.
One of the drivers, 79-year-old David Zabel of Medford, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.
The State Patrol was assisted by the Sheriff's Office and Mayo Ambulance.
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