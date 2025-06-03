Update: Alexandria Police Identify Walmart Stabbing Suspect
ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- The Alexandria police department has identified the man who allegedly stabbed a stranger inside the Walmart store.
Twenty-eight-year-old Torrian Burt of South Bend, Indiana, was arrested in Alexandria on Saturday morning. He is currently in custody at the Douglas County Jail on Felony Level 2nd Degree Assault.
When interviewed, Burt described the act as “impulsive” and said the victim was not previously known to him.
The incident happened at about 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Police have not given an update on the condition of the victim.
