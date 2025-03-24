Clock Ticking for Winning Powerball Ticket Holder in Central MN

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- Time is running out to turn in a winning Powerball ticket.

The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning $50,000 ticket was sold at a Kwik Trip store in Monticello on April 1st of last year.

Prizes need to be claimed within one year of the drawing so whoever has that ticket has until next Tuesday to redeem their prize.

There is one other unclaimed Powerball prize from last year in Minnesota. There was a winning $100,000 winning ticket for the June 24th drawing at a Speedway in White Bear Lake. So whoever has that ticket still has until June 24th of this year to turn it in.

Minnesota Lottery prizes $50,000 and below can be claimed by mail or at any regional office. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

