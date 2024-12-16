Two People Arrested In St. Cloud Burglary

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One man and a boy have been arrested for their involvement in a burglary in St. Cloud. The St. Cloud Police Department says at about 2:48 a.m. on Sunday morning they received a glass break alarm at Smoke N Cloud at 2800 Division Street West.

Once on scene officers saw two people fleeing from the site. Authorities say after a short foot chase, officers caught and arrested 18-year-old Christian Dematteis of St. Cloud, and a 15-year-old St. Cloud boy. Dematteis was wearing the same clothes as the suspect in another burglary at Smoke N Cloud on December 8th.

St. Cloud Police say Dematteis admitted that both himself and the 15-year-old were involved in the earlier crime. Dematteis is being held in the Stearns County Jail pending charges and the boy was taken to a secure detention facility. The investigation is still ongoing.

