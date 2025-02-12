Two Hurt in Wright County Crash

MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Two children were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Monticello.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Highway 25 at about 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Both vehicles were traveling south when they collided at the intersection with Chelsea Road.

A seven-year-old from Princeton and a six-year-old both suffered non-life-threatening injuries. There was a two-year-old in the car that was not hurt.

Neither driver was hurt in the crash.

