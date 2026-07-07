ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Residents and visitors can explore downtown in a fun and interactive way that's also rewarding.

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Greater St. Cloud has announced the launch of the new Downtown St. Cloud Passport, a free digital experience created by the 2025 Minnesota Young American Leaders Program St. Cloud Cohort.

It's available through the end of the year and is designed to increase foot traffic, promote local businesses, and inspire you to experience everything downtown St. Cloud has to offer.

The passport features more than 15 participating locations. To get started, you need to sign up for the free passport online and save it to your smartphone, visit participating businesses and attractions, and then check in at each location. Five check-ins earn a tier 1 prize, and 10 check-ins unlock the grand prize.

Note: I found it easiest to sign up for the passport on my computer. I then received a text message with a link, which allowed me to save it to my phone's home screen.