Two Hurt in Crash in Otesgo in Wright County
OTSEGO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a collision in Otsego in Wright County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says two vehicles were traveling south on the Highway 101 ramp to 90th Street Northeast when they collided.
Sixteen-year-old Alexis Torkelson of Bethel and her infant passenger were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The other vehicle's driver, 52-year-old Tana Puppe of Monticello, was not hurt.
