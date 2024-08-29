Two Hurt in Crash in Otesgo in Wright County

OTSEGO (WJON News) -- Two people were hurt in a collision in Otsego in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says two vehicles were traveling south on the Highway 101 ramp to 90th Street Northeast when they collided.

Sixteen-year-old Alexis Torkelson of Bethel and her infant passenger were taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other vehicle's driver, 52-year-old Tana Puppe of Monticello, was not hurt.

