Two Arrested in Willmar Drug Bust

WILLMAR (WJON News) -- Two people were arrested in Willmar after a search warrant was used in a drug investigation.

The Willmar Police Department says a narcotics search warrant was executed on Thursday by the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force at an apartment in the 400 block of 15th Avenue Southwest in Willmar.

During the search, Task Force Agents located approximately 6.6 ounces of methamphetamine and over $9,500.00 in cash that is believed to be the proceeds of drug sales.

Get our free mobile app

The Task Force was assisted in this case by the Willmar Police Department and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office.

READ RELATED ARTICLES