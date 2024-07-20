Train Derails Near Big Lake

SHERBURNE COUNTY (WJON News) -- A train derailed near Big Lake early Saturday morning.

The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office says a BNSF train carrying consumer goods had 15 cars come off the tracks at about 3:15 a.m. 172nd Street Northwest is blocked between 197th Avenue and County Road 14.

Authorities say no one was injured in the derailment, there is no threat to the public, and crews are working as fast as safely possible to clear the area and reopen affected roadways.

