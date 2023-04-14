UPDATE: Stalled BSNF Train Back on the Move

UPDATE: Stalled BSNF Train Back on the Move

(Photo: Alex Svejkovsky, WJON)

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- UPDATE: The problem has been fixed and the train has moved on.

A train has stalled on the railroad tracks in east St. Cloud.

St. Cloud police say the train stopped due to mechanical issues.

The train is currently blocking the rail crossings at 7th Street Southeast and 15th Avenue Southeast at the intersections of Lincoln Avenue.

Police say it's unknown when the train will move and the roadways will be open again.

You're asked to find alternate routes.

 

 

