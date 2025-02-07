Tonic Sol-Fa Announces Plans for ‘End Of An Era’ Tour

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The music group Tonic Sol-Fa is kicking off their final tour where it all began here in St. Cloud.

The Tonic Sol-Fa End Of An Era Tour 2025 will be at the Paramount Center for the Arts in downtown St. Cloud on April 1st.

The group formed at St. John's University 30 years ago. Shaun Johnson says he wasn't in the original group but was added as its fifth member after the first few years. He says they had a lot of turnover in the early days, but they've had the same four core guys for 25 of the 30 years.

Johnson says they've had the opportunity to perform in almost every state.

We went to every single state in the United States, except for the state of Washington, I don't know why we never went to Washington. We also went outside the country to South Korea, Mexico, and Canada just all sorts of places.

Johnson says they accomplished a lot over their 30-year run together.

We were the first group to ever be signed to a major label that was an acapella group. That's a whole story itself. We got signed 10 years after we started. We also were inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame at the same time as Prince which was pretty amazing.

Tonic Sol-Fa was inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in 2016. They recorded 25 albums.

Johnson says Tonic Sol-Fa took a break at the end of 2022. Last year they decided to put one final tour together.

Johnson says it makes sense to kick it off at the Paramount Center For the Arts in St. Cloud.

It's where we began. It has so many memories. The Paramount, we've been there a million times for holiday shows, New Year's Shows, regular shows. I'm most excited about that because I have lived in St. Cloud for more years than I've lived anywhere else

Johnson says they wanted to do a show in each of the four core states for them. After starting the tour on April 1st in St. Cloud, they'll travel to Sioux Falls on April 12th, Eau Claire on April 17th, Burnsville on April 18th and 19th, and Des Moines on April 22nd.

Johnson says right now they don't have plans to add any new locations, but they may add some dates at those locations. He says they are working on some new songs that they've never done before, but they want to make sure the show goes through their entire history.

Pre-sale tickets for their show in St. Cloud on April 1st will be available on Wednesday, with general admission tickets going on sale next Friday.

