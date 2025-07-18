UNDATED (WJON News) -- Partly cloudy to start the day, with showers and storms developing in western Minnesota by the afternoon before moving eastwards into the evening.

The National Weather Service says scattered thunderstorms are expected starting Friday afternoon in western Minnesota then gradually shifting east into southern and eastern Minnesota into western Wisconsin Friday evening.

A few storms may be severe, particularly in southwestern Minnesota. The main hazards are large hail and damaging winds, but a tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Increasing heat and humidity will return starting Tuesday and lasting for much of next week, including heat index values returning to the lower 90s.

St. Cloud has had 1.83 inches of rain so far in July, which is 0.21 inches below normal. We've had 9.64 inches of rain for June and July combined so far, which is 3.85 inches above normal.

