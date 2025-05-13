Strong Storms Possible In Minnesota on Thursday
UNDATED (WJON News) -- There is a potential for severe storms on Thursday.
While confidence in showers and storms developing is high (80%), the location and formation of severe weather remains uncertain.
Where severe storms do develop, expect hail and damaging winds as the main hazards.
A few rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast starting Wednesday night into Thursday morning, and then again Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.
So far in May, St. Cloud has officially had .55 of an inch of rain, which is .79 inches below normal.
For the spring months of March, April, and May, St. Cloud has had just under five inches of rain, which is about a half inch below normal.
For the year to date, we've had about six inches of rain, which is nearly an inch below normal.
