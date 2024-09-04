Three Vehicle Crash in Kimball

KIMBALL (WJON News) -- Three vehicles were involved in a crash near Kimball.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.

A car driven by 84-year-old Richard Carlson of Litchfield was going south on Highway 15.

A pickup driven by 29-year-old Nicole Sawatske of Elk River was going east on Highway 55.

And, an SUV driven by 50-year-old Chad Beilke of Hutchinson was going north on Highway 15.

Carlson was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield with non-life-threatenting injuries. Three children from Kimball ages 8,5, and 1 all had minor injuries.

