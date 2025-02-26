The Weekender Is Not Baaaashful About Coming In Like A Lamb
The cold snap is finally over but as we all know if March comes in like a lamb it is sure to go out like a lion so we need to take advantage of these nice days now. You can get in the old standbys like walking your dog, hitting the trails at Quarry Park, or taking a bike ride. The winter high school sports tournament snowstorm is just around the corner, right?
There are of course some new movies hitting theaters this week including Bill Murray's latest Riff Raff, a comedy about hitmen and family. There is also the movie based on the real dive team starring Woody Harrelson, Last Breath. Plus the animated kids' movie A Sloth Story (who doesn't love the slowest animal the sloth), and the strange My Dead Friend Zoe starring Mr. Easy Reader himself, Morgan Freeman.
If that is not enough for you The Weekender has four suggestions to get you out locally and one road trip activity. You can always gear up for Fat Tuesday (March 4th) as well and throw a pre-Mardi Gras party. If you have an event or know of one you want included in The Weekender email us here.
- 1
Kids Science SafariSt. Cloud
Get the kids out for a fun and educational experience and you can take in some shopping too. The Kids Science Safari is an interactive, indoor activity that will have over 10 hands-on children’s science educational exhibits. The exhibits are all STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) based. The event is FREE but there may be a limited number of kids allowed into an exhibit at one time. The event is at Crossroads Center across from Fancesca’s and Daily Thread. If you can’t make it on Saturday the safari will be held again on Tuesday, at 4:00 p.m.
Saturday: 11:00 a.m.
- 2
MN Coin ExpoSt. Cloud
Coin and stamp collectors can have some fun at the Mid MN Coin Expo on Sunday. The Expo will feature about 40 tables where people can buy, sell, trade, get appraisals or just browse. There will be coins and currency of course but they will also have stamps, jewelry, tokens, supplies, and more. Admission is free and free parking is available as well. The event is being held at the Kelly Inn.
Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- 3
Red Stool Comedy ShowSt. Cloud
They are back for another anything-goes night of laughter. The Red Stool Comedy Show at Pantown Brewing will keep you in stitches with new faces and returning favorites. No topic is off limits at the show and you can expect stories, wild wit, and no holds-bar comedy. Warning, the show is not for the faint of heart. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.
Saturday: 7:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
- 4
National Lutheran ChoirSt. Cloud
The National Lutheran Choir is in its 38th year and is bringing its Healing: Body, Mind, Spirit show to St. Cloud. The concert will feature the premiere of an original piece by Hans Bridger Heruth and lyricist Brian Newhouse. The choir’s mission is to celebrate and expand sacred choral music and they are a non-profit organization. The concert is being held at St. Mary’s Cathedral in downtown St. Cloud. Tickets are $30 for adults and free for students and children under 18.
Saturday: 7:30 p.m.
- 5
Flannel FormalFaribault, MN
It will be a trip well worth it to head down to Faribault for Craft Beverage Curve’s Flannel Formal. Dubbed as the Most Minnesota Event in Minnesota the Flannel Formal will have live music by Buffalo Alice, lumberjack games, contests, a photo booth, and yah sure yah betcha beverages and hot dish. You get a collectible pint glass to take home too. Flannel Formal is at Craft Beverage Curve, 22 4th Street NE, Faribault, MN. The cost is $30.62 to attend and you need to purchase your tickets in advance.
Saturday: 5:00 – 10:00 p.m.