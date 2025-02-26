The Weekender Is Not Baaaashful About Coming In Like A Lamb

The cold snap is finally over but as we all know if March comes in like a lamb it is sure to go out like a lion so we need to take advantage of these nice days now. You can get in the old standbys like walking your dog, hitting the trails at Quarry Park, or taking a bike ride. The winter high school sports tournament snowstorm is just around the corner, right?

Winter Storm Brings Heavy Snow To Great Lakes Region John Normile, Getty Images loading...

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Get our free mobile app

There are of course some new movies hitting theaters this week including Bill Murray's latest Riff Raff, a comedy about hitmen and family. There is also the movie based on the real dive team starring Woody Harrelson, Last Breath. Plus the animated kids' movie A Sloth Story (who doesn't love the slowest animal the sloth), and the strange My Dead Friend Zoe starring Mr. Easy Reader himself, Morgan Freeman.

LA Premiere Of "10 Items Or Less" - Arrivals Vince Bucci, Getty Images loading...

Summer TCA Tour - Day 5 Federick M. Brown, Getty Images loading...

If that is not enough for you The Weekender has four suggestions to get you out locally and one road trip activity. You can always gear up for Fat Tuesday (March 4th) as well and throw a pre-Mardi Gras party. If you have an event or know of one you want included in The Weekender email us here.

New Orleans Celebrates Mardi Gras Chris Graythen, Getty Images loading...

New Orleans Holds Annual Mardi Gras Celebration Sean Gardner, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT: