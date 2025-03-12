The Weekender Is Here To Bowl You Over With Good Times
Huzzah! Hurray! Yippee! The Weekender is here so only a few more days of Working For A Living (Thank You Huey Lewis) before you can have some fun. There are plenty of St. Patrick's Day activities out and about St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Sartell, and more. Check out Laura Bradshaw's story on all the fun events.
Don't forget to have some PI(e) on Friday for National PI Day. Math and numbers nerds can celebrate 3.14 to their hearts content. The rest of us can have some pie at area bakeries celebrating with their twist on the date. When will Pizza places get in on this? And remember, more people will come if they think you have punch and pie.
Don't forget about all the great movies opening up to. It is not quite summer blockbuster season yet but there are several good flicks opening this week. The action thriller Novocaine hit screens about a man who can't feel pain and then goes off to rescue the girl of his dreams who has been kidnapped. The spy movie Black Bag debuts, The Last Supper, the horror movie Opus, and for the kids, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (who doesn't love some Daffy and Porky Pig mishap adventures).
Of course The Weekender has you covered with your 5 picks for the week. We have a personal poem, dinosaurs, and more this week for you. If you know of an event, or have one you want included in The Weekender email us here. Badee Badee Badee Th-Th-Th..That's All Folks.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
- 1
Custom PoemSt. Cloud
Get a taste of years gone by at the St. Cloud Library on Saturday. Using his trusty 1950s manual typewriter, St. Cloud Author Bill Meissner will craft a personalized short free verse poem for you. Meissner is the author of 11 books, including five books of poetry. His latest novel, Summer of Rain, Summer of Fire, is a family drama set during the 1960s. The event is free to attend.
Saturday: 2:00 – 4:30 p.m.
- 2
Spring Fling Craft ShowSt. Cloud
Get out of the rain and snow this weekend with a three-day craft show at Crossroads Center. Local artisans and vendors will show off unique gifts, handmade products and those one-of-a-kind wonders. Find that perfect birthday, mother’s day, father’s day or even Christmas gift. There is sure to be something for everyone. The show is free to attend.
Friday – Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- 3
CMBA Tour of HomesSt. Cloud
It is time to get out and take in a tour for your home improvement or building ideas. The 53rd Annual CMBA Tour of Homes will take you on a trip of 13 homes. Check out what builders are doing for kitchen innovations, meet builders and start planning your home improvement project. You can pick up a FREE magazine to get the list of homes at Coborn’s or Little Dukes stations, or just visit cmbatour.com for a downloadable map. It is free to take the tour of as many homes as you want.
Friday: 4:30 – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday: 12:00 – 5:00 p.m.
- 4
Jurassic QuestMinneapolis
Take the kids out to see the exciting creatures that used to roam the earth at Jurassic Quest. Jurassic Quest is the largest Dinosaur exhibit on tour and features true-to-size (and detail) prehistoric creatures like a 60 foot Spinosaurus and an 80 foot long Apatosaurus. There are also Dinosaur rides, a Raptor Training Experience, bounce houses, bungee pull, games, a fossil dig, and more. The event is at the Minneapolis Convention Center and the cost is $29.72 - $94.11
Friday: 12:00 – 6:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- 5
Northwest Sports ShowMinneapolis
It is a huge extravaganza for all outdoor sports enthusiasts when the Northwest Sportshow comes to the Minneapolis Convention Center. There will be hundreds of exhibitors showcasing boats, RVs, apparel, fishing and so much more. Kids can have fun at the catch-and-release trout pond, plus for parents there is the fishing demonstration tank, RVs to explore, seminars from outdoor experts, and on Friday a Walleye Fish Fry. The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for Seniors, and children 12 and under are free. Adults can save $2 on admission by buying tickets in advance.
Thursday: 1:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Friday: Noon – 8:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.