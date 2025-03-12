The Weekender Is Here To Bowl You Over With Good Times

Huzzah! Hurray! Yippee! The Weekender is here so only a few more days of Working For A Living (Thank You Huey Lewis) before you can have some fun. There are plenty of St. Patrick's Day activities out and about St. Cloud, Sauk Rapids, Sartell, and more. Check out Laura Bradshaw's story on all the fun events.

243rd Annual St. Partick's Day Parade In New York City Stephen Chernin, Getty Images loading...

Girl eating an apple pie George Marks, Getty Images loading...

Don't forget to have some PI(e) on Friday for National PI Day. Math and numbers nerds can celebrate 3.14 to their hearts content. The rest of us can have some pie at area bakeries celebrating with their twist on the date. When will Pizza places get in on this? And remember, more people will come if they think you have punch and pie.

South Park Getty Images loading...

Pizza Pie Orlando, Getty Images loading...

Don't forget about all the great movies opening up to. It is not quite summer blockbuster season yet but there are several good flicks opening this week. The action thriller Novocaine hit screens about a man who can't feel pain and then goes off to rescue the girl of his dreams who has been kidnapped. The spy movie Black Bag debuts, The Last Supper, the horror movie Opus, and for the kids, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie (who doesn't love some Daffy and Porky Pig mishap adventures).

"Novocaine" - Los Angeles Premiere Unique Nicole, Getty Images loading...

Daffy Duck for President Campaign Rally Press Conference Mark Mainz, Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Of course The Weekender has you covered with your 5 picks for the week. We have a personal poem, dinosaurs, and more this week for you. If you know of an event, or have one you want included in The Weekender email us here. Badee Badee Badee Th-Th-Th..That's All Folks.

China Prepares For The Lunar New Year China Photos, Getty Images loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT: