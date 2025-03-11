Cold Spring Bakery Celebrating All Things PI(e) On Friday

Cold Spring Bakery Celebrating All Things PI(e) On Friday

Taso Katsionis & Elena Sambros on Unsplash

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Math fans and dessert lovers can both rejoice on Friday with a day as sweet as PI. March 14th is national PI day, a day originally set up to celebrate the mathematical constant.

Topical Press Agency, Getty Images
loading...

Bakeries have taken over the day to tout the baked good by the same name. Cold Spring Bakery will celebrate PI Day with a pi-riffic discount of $1.59 off the regular price of all their fruit pies. The discount is valid at both their Cold Spring and Waite Park locations, Friday only. Owner Lynn Schurman says they tried the PI Day celebration last year for the first time and had good success with accounting firms and other number-based businesses taking advantage of the fun deal.

Three Lions, Getty Images
loading...
AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

She says they did make a few changes for this year and are focusing on fruit pies because of the high egg costs. The $1.59 discount comes from the fourth, fifth, and sixth digit in PI which starts with 3.14159.

Eric Thayer, Getty Images
loading...
Monica Schipper, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

Come Visit Cold Spring With Us in Pictures

 

FireFest 2021 Brought the Heat to Cold Spring

 

Come Visit Richmond With Us in Pictures

Filed Under: cold spring bakery, PI Day, Pie Day, pies
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON