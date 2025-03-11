Cold Spring Bakery Celebrating All Things PI(e) On Friday
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Math fans and dessert lovers can both rejoice on Friday with a day as sweet as PI. March 14th is national PI day, a day originally set up to celebrate the mathematical constant.
Bakeries have taken over the day to tout the baked good by the same name. Cold Spring Bakery will celebrate PI Day with a pi-riffic discount of $1.59 off the regular price of all their fruit pies. The discount is valid at both their Cold Spring and Waite Park locations, Friday only. Owner Lynn Schurman says they tried the PI Day celebration last year for the first time and had good success with accounting firms and other number-based businesses taking advantage of the fun deal.
She says they did make a few changes for this year and are focusing on fruit pies because of the high egg costs. The $1.59 discount comes from the fourth, fifth, and sixth digit in PI which starts with 3.14159.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Stefan’s Dream Wins 5th Consecutive KVSC Trivia Title
- Sartell Police Chief Silgjord Is Now City’s Public Safety Director
- A Hauntingly Good Time Coming To St. Cloud This Weekend
- Children’s Theatre Star Brings Message Of Hope To New Production
- How Sweet It Is, WJON Show Celebrates One Year Anniversary
- 2024 Another Impactful Season For The Ledge Amphitheater
Come Visit Cold Spring With Us in Pictures
FireFest 2021 Brought the Heat to Cold Spring