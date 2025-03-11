Cold Spring Bakery Celebrating All Things PI(e) On Friday

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Math fans and dessert lovers can both rejoice on Friday with a day as sweet as PI. March 14th is national PI day, a day originally set up to celebrate the mathematical constant.

Bakeries have taken over the day to tout the baked good by the same name. Cold Spring Bakery will celebrate PI Day with a pi-riffic discount of $1.59 off the regular price of all their fruit pies. The discount is valid at both their Cold Spring and Waite Park locations, Friday only. Owner Lynn Schurman says they tried the PI Day celebration last year for the first time and had good success with accounting firms and other number-based businesses taking advantage of the fun deal.

She says they did make a few changes for this year and are focusing on fruit pies because of the high egg costs. The $1.59 discount comes from the fourth, fifth, and sixth digit in PI which starts with 3.14159.

