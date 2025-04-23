Teen Driver Hurt in Crash in Wright County

WJON

ROCKFORD (WJON News) -- A teenage driver was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday at about 4:20 p.m. on Highway 25 in Rockford.

Both vehicles were driving south on the highway when they collided at the intersection with 29th Street.

A 16-year-old girl was taken to Buffalo Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 46-year-old man from Montrose, was not hurt.

