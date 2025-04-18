Tariffs Threatening Halloween, Christmas Supplies in the U.S.

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A nonprofit organization formed to promote all things Halloween is concerned about this year's holiday.

The Halloween and Costume Association says tariffs on Chinese imports could wipe out Halloween and severely disrupt Christmas.

They say costumes that typically retail for $19.99 will jump to $39.99, and simple masks once priced at $4.99 could cost $9.99 or more.

The latest round of tariff hikes, which could increase rates up to 145 percent or even 170 percent, is hitting seasonal suppliers at the worst time.

They say millions of dollars have already been spent on raw materials and production, and the Halloween supplies are just weeks from shipping, not months.

The Halloween and Costume Association says toy companies are also concerned about the Christmas season with higher prices and fewer choices.

