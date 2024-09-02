Sunday Another Record Breaker at MN State Fair

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- There was another record-breaking crowd on Sunday at the Great Minnesota Get Together.

The Minnesota State Fair says 256,015 people came through the gates on the second Sunday of the fair. That breaks the record for the second-to-last day of the fair, which was 245,243, set in 2019.

Record attendance numbers have been set for five days this year, with Monday being the last day of the fair.

The all-time best-attended state fair was in 2019 with 2,126,551 people.

