Sun Country Extends, Expands Partnership with Amazon
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Besides helping you get to your vacation destination, Sun Country Airlines will be helping to bring more of your packages to you.
The Minneapolis-based company has announced it has signed an Amended and Restated Air Transportation agreement with Amazon, extending the contract through 2030 with options to further extend the terms through 2037.
Under the new agreement, Sun Country will operate up to eight additional Boeing 737-800 cargo planes beginning early next year. Sun Country's cargo fleet will increase from 12 to 20 planes.
Sun Country CEO Jude Bricker says,
"Amazon is an extremely important customer to Sun Country and strong execution on our current cargo services positioned us well to grow our business."
