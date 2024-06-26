Week Number Two of Summertime By George

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This is the second week of the Summertime By George Concert series by Lake George in St. Cloud.

The band Pandemic is the opening act starting at 5:30 p.m. with the headliners Fred Savage & the Unbeatables taking the stage at 7:00 p.m.

The St. Cloud Rotary Club has eliminated the designated beer garden for the first time this year. Spokesman Steve Bresnahan says the new concept of allowing people to take their alcoholic beverages anywhere in the park went well last week.

They commented on the number of people standing at the high tables. They might of had a dog, their kids might have been along, and just enjoying the music and the beautiful night and having a drink. As far as we know we had no problems at all.

Bresnahan says they've also moved the area where the beer is sold.

We moved the beer sales a little bit more towards the center of the seating area. If you remember where the beer garden was it was kind of off to the side and it was though to see the screens. So, we've moved to a more central location. the people standing at the high tops will have a better view.

Bresnahan says an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 people attended last week's season opener of Summertime By George.

