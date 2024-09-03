Summertime By George Make-Up Concert Tuesday Night

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Summertime By George will have one final performance of the season on Tuesday evening.

The show is a make-up date from the Wednesday, August 14th show.

Walter's Wheelhouse will be on the stage at 5:00 p.m. followed by the Fabulous Armadillos and Collective Unconscious starting at 6:30 p.m. doing their Doobie Brothers & Eagles Tribute.

Get our free mobile app

The Rotary Club says they will also hold their raffle drawing for the season during Tuesday night's concert.

The forecast is calling for full sun and high temperatures in the upper 70s later Tuesday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES