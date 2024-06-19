Opening Night for Summertime By George in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Wednesday is the first night of this year's Summertime By George concert series in St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Rotary member Steve Bresnahan says organizers will be assessing the grounds at Lake George to see how they want to set up after all the rain.

We're not so concerned about foot traffic, but we have those food vendor trucks, the beverage truck, and the big screen tv truck that come in, so it's those things more than anything that we're concerned about.

The opening band is Harper's Chord starting at 5:30 p.m. - a half hour later than in previous years.

The headliner is Mason Dixon Line starting at 7:00 p.m.

Bresnahan says it is a big event for the organization.

We make money off this event, even though we don't charge for admission. We have sponsors, we also do a big raffle, and then we manage the beverage sales.

Bresnahan says they have more prizes for their raffle this year with about 20 different prizes. The money raised during the event goes to support Rotary projects like the COP House, Pathways 4 Youth, and water projects in the Dominican.

This is the 13th season of Summertime By George.

The St. Cloud Rotary Club has about 135 members and about 50 members work each concert night.

