The summer festivals are starting to kick in, which means there is even more to do in St. Cloud and around the state. WJON has already given you the lowdown on Music in the Park starting Sunday in Rockville, and the Stearns History Museum's 20th Century Car show on Thursday.

TSM STC TSM STC loading...

Get our free mobile app

Don't forget about the St. Cloud Rox Home Opener on Friday, and Pioneer Place on 5th's live season wrapping up. Check out The Weekender's top picks for this week below, and if you know of an event or have one you would like included in The Weekender, email us here.

PHOTO courtesy of Michelle Henderson on Unsplash. PHOTO courtesy of Michelle Henderson on Unsplash. loading...

Get outside and check out the great spring trees and plants while getting in some shopping. It is time for the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s Spring Market. Over 60 local artists and artisans will display their crafts, plus there is free music and some tasty food and beverages for purchase too. The market will be in the Scarecrow Hill area of the Arboretum. There is a $20 – 25 entry fee for the Arboretum, but checking out the market is free with the entry. The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum is located at 3675 Arboretum Drive in Chaska.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

PHOTO courtesy of National Susantoputra on Unsplash. PHOTO courtesy of National Susantoputra on Unsplash. loading...

Take the whole family down to St. Paul for this one-day festival that has a little bit of everything. Grand Old Day starts the day with a 5K and a kids ½ ½-mile run. Then there is a parade, over 150 food vendors, a family fun area, an art district, a car show, live music on 6 stages, and a wiener dog race at Noon. FREE to attend most activities, there is a cost for the beer garden and access to five of the music stages. The festival is held between Dale St. and Snelling Avenue on Grand Avenue in St. Paul

Sunday: 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

PHOTO courtesy of Street Faire at the Lakes. PHOTO courtesy of Street Faire at the Lakes. loading...

It’s two days of art, food, and music, and that may be worth taking a day off to attend. The 25th Annual Street Faire at the Lakes in Detroit Lakes turns the downtown area into a huge outdoor extravaganza. There will be over 130 booths showcasing their art and crafts, plus free music, kids crafts, and a beer garden.

Friday: 10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Local artists meet custom cocktails at this fun event in downtown St. Cloud. Join Arroy Thai & Filipino Restaurant and Twin Flame Crystals & Witchery for a Crafts and Cocktails Fair with local artists showing off their crafts like Cosmic Chaos, Kira’s Crafts, Paw Print Illustrations, and more. While checking out the art, you can get a themed cocktail or mocktail, as well as some Arroy appetizers. The fair is being held jointly in both stores, so be sure to hit both locations to see it all.

Sunday: 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

If the Stearns History Museum’s 20th Century Car Show is not enough classic cars for you, hop in your car and head up the road to Paynesville for another. The Payneville Historical Society is holding its Journey Through the Ages car show on Saturday. There will be all kinds of classic cars on display, including a vintage 1925 Model T, kids' activities, music, and goodie bags. There will also be a chance to vote on your favorite vehicle with the People’s Choice Award and the Kids’ Choice Award. Plus, a car show cruise/parade after the judging from the museum to Koronis Place. 251 Ampe Drive in Paynesville.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come Visit Paynesville, Minnesota in Pictures

Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures