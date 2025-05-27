Spotlight: 70’s Rock, Guns ‘N Roses Tribute Band at Pioneer Place

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This weekend is your last chance this season to watch a live band on the stage at Pioneer Place on Fifth.

Owner Ray Herrington says they wrap-up the season with Jennifer Lyn & The Groove Revival on Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

The show is called 'Retrograde'. She has been here a few other times. They are incredibly talented, a very good band. When they need to rock, they can rock; they know how to put a show on, that's for sure.

Tickets to this show are very limited.

On Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., a tribute to Guns 'N Roses called Dust 'N Bones will be making its St. Cloud debut.

Fall Line-up at Pioneer Place

The Pioneer Place On Fifth will take a break from live shows over the summer, but they already have most of their fall schedule from September through Christmas posted on their website, with tributes to Joan Jett and John Mellencamp, the Mall Rats, and Keri Noble already booked.

Enjoy Music Outside All summer

The Veranda Lounge will continue to have live music outside through the summer on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights out on the veranda running from about 8:00 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

