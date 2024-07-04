Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on July 4th

Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota on July 4th

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered showers and thunderstorms develop by mid-morning with on & off storms continuing into Friday morning.

In St. Cloud, the heaviest rain will be between noon on Thursday through about 3:00 a.m. Friday. The best chance for thunder in St. Cloud is between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. Thursday.

Locally heavy rainfall up to 3-4" is possible in spots.

Additionally, the strongest storms Thursday afternoon could produce a few tornadoes across southern Minnesota.

