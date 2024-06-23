Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota Monday Night

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says a severe weather threat is possible in Minnesota on Monday night into early Tuesday morning.

So far in June St. Cloud has officially had 5.78 inches of rain.  We had .21 inches on Saturday afternoon.  We are 3.04 inches above normal for the month so far.  We are 6.36 inches of precipitation above normal for the year to date.

The Top 10 wettest Junes on record in St. Cloud:
1).  10.56" - 1920
2).  10.52" - 1990
3).  9.52" - 1983
4).  9.34" - 1953
5).  9.08" - 1952
6).  8.54" - 1957
7).  8.35" - 1914
8).  8.11" - 1984
9).  7.85" - 1951
10).  7.61 - 1906

