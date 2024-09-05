Stearns History Museum Planning 1980s Concert, Escape Room

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Stearns History Museum and the St. Cloud Municipal Band are teaming up for a fun 1980s-themed concert.

Museum spokeswoman Caitlin Carlson says the band has been working on a collection of songs.

They off the bat thought of all the John Williams, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, E.T., all those film scores. They've already played the concert at Barden Park. So, they kind of designed their summer concert based on us, which we really appreciate it.

The free concert will be next Thursday, September 12th, outside the museum from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Admission is free, but please bring a chair or blanket to sit on.

The Stearns History Museum will be open beforehand for anyone who wants to go inside and see their special 1980s exhibit. That exhibit opened earlier this year and will be up through next year.

The Stearns History Museum is bringing back its very popular Escape Room. Carlson says the theme for their third year is based on a book.

It's based on George Orwell's book 1984, so it's not the bright 1980s colors you'll see in the exhibit, more the creepy drab big brother is watching you kind of 80s stuff. I don't know if you can classify it as the 80s since it was written in the 40s but it fits our theme.

The Escape Room 1984 opens on December 5th.

Carlson says most spots are still open now, but the previous two years did sell out. They have added a few more spots this year to help meet demand.

