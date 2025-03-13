Hops & History: Stearns County’s Biggest Scams

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- You can learn about some of the biggest scams in Stearns County's history while sipping on a cold beer.

The first Hops & History program of the year is next Thursday, March 20th at Bad Habit Brewing Company in St. Joseph.

History Museum Archivist Grant Wilson says they'll be talking about W.H. Molar who called himself "Flying Hoseas". When he showed up in St. Cloud he claimed to have a long aviation history in the military, and he wanted to build a series of planes that he said he designed.

The first one they were going to manufacture was called "The Spirit Of St. Cloud", it was going to be the proof of concept, they were going to test fly it and put it on display, but he kept setting deadlines and then it kept getting pushed back. Eventually, he was run out of town.

Molar started the North Star Aircraft Corporation in 1928 but it lasted for only seven months. He kept asking for more money from investors, but its assumed he not only made up his military credentials but he likely also stole the designs for the plane from his previous employer.

Wilson says they'll also be talking about Sam Pandolfo and the Pan Motor Company who was convicted of mail fraud. Wilson says it's a familiar story, but they plan to share some new information.

Pandolfo lived in St. Cloud from 1916 to 1920 making his Pan Cars. Then, after he served his time for mail fraud he returned to St. Cloud in the 1930s.

He started up Pan's Healthfood Company, he spent some time in St. Cloud working on that, there was a Pan's Cafe associated with that company in St. Cloud for a while. But, he ended up in Alaska at the end of his life.

Wilson says Pandolfo was certainly considered a good guy in St. Cloud and was a popular figure in town even after his legal trouble.

Wilson says they'll also be talking about Tom Petters and the Ponzi scheme that he was convicted of.

Hops & History starts at 6:00 p.m. next Thursday in the event center at Bad Habit Brewing. It's free for Stearns History Museum members and $10 a person for non-members. Pre-registration is preferred.

