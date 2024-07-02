St. Cloud Man Arrested After Chase in Stearns County

St. Cloud Man Arrested After Chase in Stearns County

Stearns County Jail

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a chase through Stearns County.

The Sheriff's Office says Monday they arrested 37-year-old Jamie Tottingham.  He is expected to face charges of felony Fleeing Police in a Motor Vehicle and suspicion of Driving While Under the Influence.

Deputies tried to stop Tottingham in St. Cloud for traffic violations.  The chase ultimately ended in Melrose.

Stearns County Sheriff's Deputies were assisted by St. Joseph Police, Waite Park Police, St. Cloud Police, Albany Police, Sauk Center Police, Todd County Deputies, and Melrose Police.

