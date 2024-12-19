Trails At Quarry Park Ready for Hiking, Skiing

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- A round of applause for the Stearns County Parks Department, it didn't take them long to get the trails ready for use at Quarry Park and Nature Preserve.

After receiving some significant snow on Thursday, the crews wasted no time getting out to the park and getting the trails open for winter recreation.

The county says, after the first snowfall, packing is done to set up a base before setting classic tracks. The trails are usually groomed when there is 4 to 6 inches of snow or a significant amount of new snow.

All ski trails and winter walking trails were packed at Quarry Park on Thursday afternoon.

On the Stearns County Website, they say:

Trails are easy enough for beginners.

A vehicle parking permit IS required.

The Ski Lights have been turned ON

When Ski Trails are groomed, the park is open for Cross Country Skiing until 10 pm.

Hard-packed Aggregate and Natural Surface Trails are for:

Walking

Bicycles

Dog Walking (on leash)

The Stearns County Parks Department is hoping to work on the trails in the other parks around the county on Friday.

You might want to get out and enjoy the snow while you can this weekend, a big warm-up is in the forecast for next week that will likely melt away much of this fresh fallen snow.

