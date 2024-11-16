State High School Girls’ Swimming & Diving Prelim, Results

State High School Girls&#8217; Swimming &#038; Diving Prelim, Results

ROCORI Swimming (photo courtesy of Jim Willenbring)

The Minnesota State High School League Girls' Swimming & Diving preliminaries took place on Friday. The area has a number of athletes taking part. Below is how they faired in the preliminaries with the finals taking place on Saturday.

CLASS A:

200 Yard Medley Relay:
-6th place 1:50:01, Rocori - Chelsea Willenbring, Ariana Ouhwaite, Megan Willenbring, Jayda Larson.
-12th place 1:53:50, St. Cloud Tech - Maggie Cole, Aliina Gustin, Anja Gustin, Maren Nelson

200 Yard Frestyle:
7th place 1:57:30, Maggie Cole - St. Cloud Tech
9th place 1:57:58, Grace Mork - Becker
21st place 2:01:14, Lauren Reed - Melrose Area
28th place 2:04:75, Maren Nelson - St. Cloud Tech

200 Yard Individual Medley:
9th place 2:13:65,  Aliina Gustin - St. Cloud Tech
11th place 2:13:93, Ariana Outhwaite - Rocori
20th place 2:15:80, Izza Mork - Becker

50 Yard Freestyle:
2nd place 23:64, Izzy Westling - St. Cloud Apollo
4th place 24:05, Megan Willenbring - Rocori
9th place 24:29, Pyper Vogt - Sauk Centre
13th place 24:74, Chelsea Willenbring - Rocori

100 Yard Butterfly:
19th place 1:02:38, Maddi Kremer - Melrose Area
21st place 1:04:23, Anja Gustin - St. Cloud Tech

Tech Girls Swimming/Diving (photo courtesy of Eric Ruska)
100 Yard Freestyle:
2nd place 52:32, Izzy Westling - St. Cloud Apollo
12th place 54:14, Claire Kilgard - Foley
14th place 54:48, Azalea Tesch - Milaca
16th place 54:82, Pyper Vogt - Sauk Centre
20th place 55:14, Lauren Reed - Melrose Area

500 Yard Freestyle:
4th place 5:11:63, Grace Mork - Becker
6th place 5:15:51, Maggie Cole - St. Cloud Tech
19th place 5:30:15, Ariana Outhwaite - Rocori

200 Yard Freestyle Relay:
-8th place 1:41:07, Rocori - Arian Outhwaite, Jayda Larson, Chelsea Willenbring, Megan Willenbring
-9th place 1:41:18, St. Cloud Tech - Maggie Cole, Maren Nelson, Anja Gustin, Aliina Gustin
-11th place 1:41:82, St. Cloud Apollo - Lilah Mohs, Madelyn Weekley, Lucy Heringlake, Izzy Westling
-13 place 1:42:44, Melrose Area - Annika Frieler, Jaiden Smith, Maddi Kraemer, Lauren Reed
-14th place 1:42:48, Sauk Centre - Pyper Vogt, Brooke Bromenshenkel, Katie Gregory, Maizie Jennisssen
-15th place 1:42:48, Foley - Liz Thorsten, Kelsie Kilgard, Sydney Hanks, Claire Kilgard

100 Yard Backstroke:
9th place 59:89, Chelsea Willenbring - Rocori
13th place 1:00:72, Maren Nelson - St. Cloud Tech
17th place 1:01:54, Brooke Ruoff - Melrose Area

100 Yard Breaststroke:
2nd place 1:05:60, Megan Willenbring, Rocori
7th place 1:08:00, Aliina Gustin - St. Cloud Tech
16th place 1:09:05, Izza Mork - Becker

400 Yard Freestyle Relay:
12th place 3:44:81, Melrose Area - Jaiden Smith, Maddi Kraemer, Brooke Ruoff, Lauren Reed
16th place 3:46:78, Foley - Claire Kilgard,Katie Mazacek, Kelsie Kilgard, Liz Thorsten
20th place 3:56:65, Sauk Centre - Matzie Jennissen, Addison Bick, Lakenna Barthel, Katie Gregory

Photo courtesy of Sartell Athletics
CLASS AA:

200 Yard Medley Relay:
-14th place 1:52:16, Sauk Rapids-Rice - Ally Lucas, Kate Walz, Maddi Miller, Ava Erdmann
-15th place 1:52:38, Sartell-St. Stephen - McKenna Searcy, Mara Segura, Joslynn Stewart, Maya Hentges

200 Yard Freestyle:
21st place 1:58:33, Joslynn Stewart - Sartell-St. Stephen

200 Yard Individual Medley:
16th place 2:10:64, Kate Walz - Sauk Rapids-Rice

100 Yard Backstroke:
22nd place 1:00:33, Ally Lucas - Sauk Rapids-Rice

100 Yard Breaststroke:
4th place 1:05:36, Kate Walz - Sauk Rapids-Rice

