St. John’s Prep Students Raise Money For Anna Marie’s Alliance

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) --St. John's Prep students helped raise money for a local charity during the holiday season while learning about auctions. Seventh and Eighth-grade students held a White Elephant Auction as a fundraiser for families at Anna Marie's Alliance.

Colonel Frank Imholte of Black Diamond Auctions donated his time to teach the kids about auctions and also led the bidding. Students and staff donated and wrapped gifts for use in the auction. All items were a mystery, labeled only with a clue of what might be inside.

After a competitive bidding process, the kids opened their gifts to find Christmas candy, holiday decor, funny shirts, goofy toys, and more. The students raised over $1,400 to buy gifts for local families who are affected by relationship abuse.

