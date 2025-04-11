St. John’s Mourning Passing of Campus Legend Father Don Talafous

COLLEGEVILLE (WJON News) -- The St. John's community is mourning the passing of a legend.

Alumnus Father Don Talafous died on Friday in Collegeville at the age of 99 years old.

During his eight decades of association with St. John's Father Don became the essence of the place and the embodiment of its Benedictine values.

He was born on January 4th, 1926 in Duluth. He arrived on the St. John's campus in September of 1943 as a 17-year-old freshman. He got his undergraduate degree in 1948 and completed his seminary studies in 1952.

Other than teaching postings, Father Don basically never left St. John's other than to travel on its behalf.

He served as an undergraduate and seminary student, faculty resident and theology professor, and alumni chaplain.

He earned the Walter Reger Award in 1989.

