St. Cloud Woman Hurt In Saturday Morning Crash
CLEARWATER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Saturday morning crash near St. Cloud has sent one person to the hospital.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 8:10 a.m. on Saturday an SUV driven by 71-year-old Susan Nier of St. Cloud was going east on Interstate 94 in the right lane. She then crossed all three lanes entered the median, hit the center cable barrier, and rolled.
Nier was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Award-Winning Brewing Company Bringing Its Beers To Minnesota
- Klingons To The Rescue In New Holiday Musical
- Table Talk Goes Mad With Druid City Games
- Frigid Dip Is Reward For Helping A Good Cause In Little Falls [PHOTOS]
- A New Microbrewery is coming to Paynesville
- Student’s New Who Done It Play Makes Debut At St. John’s Prep [PHOTOS]
Come Visit Rice, Minnesota With Us
5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage