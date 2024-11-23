St. Cloud Woman Hurt In Saturday Morning Crash

CLEARWATER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Saturday morning crash near St. Cloud has sent one person to the hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 8:10 a.m. on Saturday an SUV driven by 71-year-old Susan Nier of St. Cloud was going east on Interstate 94 in the right lane. She then crossed all three lanes entered the median, hit the center cable barrier, and rolled.

Nier was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

