Man Hurt in I-94 Semi Crash

MONTICELLO -- Heavy snow showers and slowed traffic led to a semi crash on Interstate 94 which left one man hurt Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 32-year-old Ahmednur Mohamud Diriye of Hopkins was driving a big rig westbound on I-94 near Monticello just after 11:30 a.m. when the crash happened.

The patrol says Diriye came upon heavy snow and slowed traffic, braked hard, entered the median, jackknifed and rolled.

Diriye was taken to the hospital in Maple Grove with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt.