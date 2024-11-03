Teenager Hurt In Single Car Crash On Saturday

LYDEN TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A teenager was hurt in a single-car crash late Saturday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 5:45 p.m. a car driven by 19-year-old Madelyn Pederson of St. Cloud was going west on Interstate 94 near Clearwater.

The patrol says Pederson lost control of the car, left the road, and rolled in the median. Pederson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

