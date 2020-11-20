Two Men Hurt in I-94 Rollover in Melrose

MELROSE -- Authorities say alcohol is believed to be involved in a crash that hurt two people in Melrose Friday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol responded to the crash on eastbound Interstate 94 just after 5:00 a.m. The patrol says a car driven by 27-year-old Taban Giek of Columbia Heights veered off the road and rolled.

Giek and a passenger, 30-year-old Erik Larsen of Andover, were both taken to Melrose Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.