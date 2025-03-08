Early Morning Crash Send One Person To The Hospital

WJON

HASTY (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single car crash near Hasty early Saturday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says at about 1:15 a.m. a Jeep driven by 35-year-old Adrian Leiva of Fargo was going west on Interstate 94 when he entered the left-hand ditch and hit the median cables before coming to a stop.

Leiva was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

