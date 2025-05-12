St. Cloud Woman Hurt in Rollover in Southeastern Minnesota
ROCHESTER (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Southeastern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Monday at about 1:00 p.m. on Highway 52 near Rochester.
Eighty-one-year-old Carolyn Williams was driving south when her vehicle struck a guardrail and rolled.
Get our free mobile app
Williams was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester with non-life-threatening injuries.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Construction Starting On New Eatery On St. Cloud's East End
- Abbey Graves Dancing for INDY Foundation
- Matt Love Dancing For Greater St. Cloud Public Safety Foundation
- Kevin Johnson Dancing For Tanner's Team Foundation
- St. Cloud Beer Wins Gold Medal At World Cup