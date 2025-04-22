St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra Play Music of Spain, Latin America

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra has a concert this Saturday night. They will present "Symphony in Spain and Latin America" at Ritsche Auditorium at St. Cloud State University.

Artistic Director Candidate Brad Lambrecht selected the music for the concert. The St. Cloud Symphony will be joined by guest artist Arriana Schwab.

Arriana won the young artist concerto contest. Oh my gosh, if you want to hear something that is just going to blow your socks off, what this young violinist can do. She's playing violin at Concordia in Moorhead. Your jaw will hit the floor.

Schwab is a 19-year-old homeschool graduate from Royalton. She is majoring in violin performance and studies at Concordia College in Moorhead.

Lambrecht describes the finale as organized chaos that will have the audience on the edge of their seats.

You are going to move forward in your seat and lose your mind over what exciting sounds come from the orchestra. They get super soft, and some crazy solos that happen inside of it, then all of a sudden the orchestra explodes to just a flurry of sound.

Lambrecht is the founder and conductor of the Central Lakes Symphony Orchestra based in Alexandria. He's one of three finalists to be the next conductor of the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra.

Get our free mobile app

At 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Maestro Lambrecht will give a pre-concert talk with historical context for each piece. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $5 for students.

READ RELATED ARTICLES