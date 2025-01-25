1 SCSU Beats #4 Nebraska-Kearney 20-19

KEARNEY, NEBRASKA (WJON News) -- The top ranked wrestling team in the nation pulled off a win on the road in a nail-biter.

#1 St. Cloud State University beat #4 Nebraska-Kearney 20-19. This is the second top-four win of the season for the Huskies.

Dominic Murphy sealed the win with a 5-2 tiebreaker win over No. 5. Bryce FitzPatrick beat No. 8. Colby Njos with a pin. Conor Knopick with a major decision.

SCSU is now 10-0 overall on the season. Their NSIC record is 6-0.

St. Cloud State improves its record to a perfect 6-0 all-time against Nebraska-Kearney.

Get our free mobile app

The Huskies return home on Friday night to host #3 University of Wisconsin-Parkside at 5:30 p.m. at Halenbeck Hall.

St. Cloud State's wrestling program has won the national title five times since 2015.

READ RELATED ARTICLES