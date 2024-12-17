St. Cloud Salvation Army $70K Short of Red Kettle Goal

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- With just a week to go, the St. Cloud Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign still has a ways to go to hit its Christmas goal.

Captain Nate North says so far they've raised about $100,000 - or 54 percent - of their overall goal of $170,000. He says he's a little nervous but still hopeful.

They still have 2,400 open volunteer hours over the next week.

Those volunteer hours, and filling those spots, are going to be what draws in that last $70,000 that we need to continue to serve the community. So, anyone who has a couple of hours, give us a call or go online to RegisterToRing.com.

North says individuals or groups can sign up to ring the bell at a red kettle location. They have about 20 kettle locations around central Minnesota. At RegisterToRing.com you can pick the date, time, and location that works best for you.

The St. Cloud Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign continues until noon on Christmas Eve Day.

