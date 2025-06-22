Late-game Surge Leads Rox To Dominate Hot Tots
MINOT (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Rox (20-5) stayed hot on and off the field on Saturday as they pounded the Minot Hot Tots (5-22) 16-6.
The Hot Tots took the early lead, scoring twice in the 1st inning, and again in the 3rd, and held a 3-1 advantage at the end of three. The Rox tied things up in the top of the 4th on a two-run blast by Jaixen Frost. However, Minot was quick to respond. The Tots pushed across three in their half of the inning to retake the lead 6-3.
It was all Rox from there, though, as St. Cloud took command in the later innings. St. Cloud scored two in the 6th to cut the margin to 6-5 and then erupted in the 7th with four runs, and another 7 in the top of the 9th led by run-scoring singles by Brady Ballinger and Joshua Dykhoff.
Aiden Lieser picked up the win, throwing 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. The Rox will finish their four-game set with Minot on Sunday afternoon and then return home on Monday to take on the Badlands Big Sticks.
