ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud had just over an inch of rain early Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service says we officially received 1.02 inches of rain at the St Cloud Regional Airport.

The record for the date is 1.95 inches, which fell in 1949.

Since June 1st, we've now had 8.83 inches of rain, which is 4.45 inches above normal.

By comparison, last summer at this time, we received 6.49 inches of rain.

The summer of 2024 finished as the tenth wettest on record in St. Cloud with 16.52 inches of rain during the months of June, July, and August.

Our wettest summer ever on record was in 1897 when we had 22.06 inches of rain.

The National Weather Service says scattered showers and storms return for the second half of Monday. Isolated damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main threats.

The latest update from the U.S. Drought Monitor on Thursday says 45 percent of Minnesota is still Abnormally Dry. Twelve percent of the state is still in a Moderate Drought.

