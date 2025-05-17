St. Cloud Driver Involved in Crash in Todd County

BERTHA (WJON News) -- A semi driver from St. Cloud was involved in a crash in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Friday at about 9:00 a.m. on Highway 71 near Bertha.

The semi driven by 35-year-old Shawn Riski of St. Cloud was going south on Highway 71.  A vehicle driven by 80-year-old Beverly Oelrich of Eagle Bend was going east on County Road 32 when they collided.

Oelrich was taken to Lakewood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  Riski was not hurt.

