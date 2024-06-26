St. Cloud Downtown Alliance Hires New Director

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Downtown Alliance has hired a new Director.

The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has appointed Rachel Lolmasteymaugh. She has a background in sales, marketing, and non-profit leadership and has spent the last three years successfully building up the Midwest Manufacturers Association. During that time, she increased membership, ensured financial stability, and expanded the association's footprint.

In her role as the Downtown Alliance Director, she will focus on growing partnerships, providing leadership for committees and volunteers, and bringing the board of directors' vision to life.

Lolmasteymaugh's first day on the job is July 1st.

Get our free mobile app

The St. Cloud Downtown Alliance is the organization for downtown St. Cloud promotion, development, events, and more. It is a division of the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce.

READ RELATED ARTICLES