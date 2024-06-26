St. Cloud Downtown Alliance Hires New Director
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Downtown Alliance has hired a new Director.
The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce has appointed Rachel Lolmasteymaugh. She has a background in sales, marketing, and non-profit leadership and has spent the last three years successfully building up the Midwest Manufacturers Association. During that time, she increased membership, ensured financial stability, and expanded the association's footprint.
In her role as the Downtown Alliance Director, she will focus on growing partnerships, providing leadership for committees and volunteers, and bringing the board of directors' vision to life.
Lolmasteymaugh's first day on the job is July 1st.
The St. Cloud Downtown Alliance is the organization for downtown St. Cloud promotion, development, events, and more. It is a division of the St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Highway 10, 23 update: New Bridge Beams to Be Set this Week
- World Food Tour: Manea's Meats in Sauk Rapids
- Marcus Theatres Announces Everyday Matinee for Kids, Seniors
- SCSU Offering Summer Cannabis Classes
- Registration Open for Tour of Saints Bike Ride
MN Home For Sale Gives Us Lifestyles Of The Rich & Famous Vibes
Gallery Credit: Image Credit: Gregg Larsen Coldwell Banker Realty